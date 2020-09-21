You can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on Amazon and get it for $49.94 on three major platforms. That's $10 off what it's going to be when it finally releases Nov. 19. The deal is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The PC version will come with a digital code for it to be redeemed at GOG.com, the digital distribution service run by the same people who make Cyberpunk 2077.

You're breathtaking! Cyberpunk 2077 video game pre-order Xbox PlayStation PC Save on the pre-order for Xbox, PlayStation, and even PC. Play as an urban mercenary in an open world RPG where you're enhanced with cybernetic implants. After many delays, this crazy game is on its way out. The PC version is a code for GOG.com. $49.94 $60.00 $10 off See at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally supposed to be released earlier this year but has gone through several delays. It's finally scheduled for a release date of November 19. This is one of the most anticipated games of the year because it's the next open-world RPG from the same people who made The Witcher III, one of the most successful RPGs in recent memory.

I'm not a big fan of the idea of pre-orders, but there is no history to suggest this won't be a successful game. Plus, there are no microtransactions or anything like that involved. The makers of the game have already said if you get it for this generation, you'll be able to download it for free if you upgrade to the new generation. And since new games on the new consoles will be $70, you're saving even more through this pre-order.

If you're interested in seeing more of this game before you make your decision, CD Projekt Red has been releasing gameplay videos in a sort of video blog format called Night City Wire. Check out the second episode from a couple weeks ago that showed different paths you can take, weapon types, and more. You can also take a look at the minimum PC requirements to see if you can even meet the specifications necessary to play this game, which will be sort of important if you plan to pay for it.