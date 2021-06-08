What you need to know
- Samsung's next foldables could be more affordable than expected.
- The top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly be up to $400 less expensive than its predecessor.
- Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at around $1,100.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables could be significantly more affordable than their predecessors, according to a report from SamMobile. The publication claims both devices will be "up to 20% cheaper" than last year's models.
If the report is to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be priced somewhere around $1,600 in the U.S. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, could start at $1,100. The lower prices should help make foldable phones a lot more popular, although it could still take a long time for foldables to become truly mainstream. Along with lower prices, Samsung is said to be planning to offer "generous pre-order incentives" and other exciting promos to lure buyers away from the best Android phones.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are rumored to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in August. Some rumors, however, suggest Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held as soon as next month. Along with the two foldable phones, the event will also see the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE successor.
We expect both the upcoming foldables to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to come with a 120Hz inner display with S Pen support, an under-display selfie camera, and a triple-camera array on the back. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 won't be nearly as big an upgrade over its predecessor as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone is expected to have a similar design to the Galaxy Z Flip, with dual 12MP cameras and a much larger cover display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) review: Still the smart screen to get
The Amazon Echo Show 8 has been our pick for the best Echo Show speaker for a long time, and the 2nd Gen version will help it stay in that top spot. The reason why? Its much-improved camera gives you most of the benefit of the rotating Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for over $100 less.
6 things Apple stole from Android at WWDC— and one that Google should steal
Apple announced a whole lot during this year's WWDC keynote, but some features were vaguely familiar. Here are some of the Android features we noticed during the announcement.
Why Android security fearmongering is total BS
There's been a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around surrounding Android phone security over the years. But Android in general, and Android security in particular, has come a long way over the past decade.
Refurbished phones give you great experiences and save you cash
Flagship phones are great. Paying full price for them isn’t. Refurbished phones let you get a flagship device for a fraction of the cost — and these are a few of our favorites.