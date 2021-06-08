Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables could be significantly more affordable than their predecessors, according to a report from SamMobile. The publication claims both devices will be "up to 20% cheaper" than last year's models.

If the report is to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be priced somewhere around $1,600 in the U.S. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, could start at $1,100. The lower prices should help make foldable phones a lot more popular, although it could still take a long time for foldables to become truly mainstream. Along with lower prices, Samsung is said to be planning to offer "generous pre-order incentives" and other exciting promos to lure buyers away from the best Android phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are rumored to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in August. Some rumors, however, suggest Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held as soon as next month. Along with the two foldable phones, the event will also see the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE successor.

We expect both the upcoming foldables to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to come with a 120Hz inner display with S Pen support, an under-display selfie camera, and a triple-camera array on the back. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 won't be nearly as big an upgrade over its predecessor as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone is expected to have a similar design to the Galaxy Z Flip, with dual 12MP cameras and a much larger cover display.