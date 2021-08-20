As part of an ongoing effort to update and upgrade its internet of things (IoT) services, Samsung has announced a brand-new hub architecture for its SmartThings platform called SmartThings Edge. Samsung says this new hub architecture will make SmartThings more reliable, faster, and more secure.

SmartThings is one of the most popular smart home platforms with a vast ecosystem of products like motion sensors and smart bulbs that can integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-powered devices. Samsung has been making it easier for its customers to add old and new devices to their SmartThings network, and the Edge project will make those networks run faster, more smoothly, and more safely.