Not all smart lights are created equal. Thankfully, SmartThings can work with an extremely wide variety of smart bulbs, leaving you with many options. On the flip side, it might be hard to dig deep to find the right light for you. So we've done the legwork and found the best smart lights for Samsung SmartThings. Here are some of our top picks for illuminating your home.
- Top pick: Element Classic 60W Equivalent Soft White A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb
- Fan favorite: Cree Connected LED Smart Bulb
- Name brand: SYLVANIA Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulb
- Premium pick: LIFX Mini White (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
- Smarter bulb: Philips Hue A19 White Ambiance Smart Light Bulb
- Twice as nice: Innr Smart Bulb Color A19
- Color changing: Sylvania Smart+ Zigbee Bulb
- Mi Kasa es su Kasa: Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb
Top pick: Element Classic 60W Equivalent Soft White A19 Dimmable LED Light BulbStaff Pick
A stellar combination of quality and price, the Sengled Classic A19 bulb not only works amazingly well with SmartThings but will last for years to come.
Fan favorite: Cree Connected LED Smart Bulb
This bulb is right up there with our top pick. It's affordable and will save you on energy by lasting for up to 22 years. Yes, you read that correctly, 22 years.
Name brand: SYLVANIA Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulb
Sylvania has been a household name for years, and they're still going strong in the connected home. This standard A19 bulb runs from warm white to daylight (2700K to 5000K) and is dimmable across the board.
Premium pick: LIFX Mini White (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
While it's a bit pricier than our other choices, the LIFX bulb has an output of 800 lumens, giving you the equivalent of a traditional 60w bulb with just 9w of energy use.
Smarter bulb: Philips Hue A19 White Ambiance Smart Light Bulb
Philips Hue is perhaps the most well-known brand for smart lights, and yes, it does work with SmartThings. However, if you're already a Hue user, you won't have to worry about everything playing well with SmartThings.
Twice as nice: Innr Smart Bulb Color A19
Why get one smart bulb when you can get a pair for the price of several other singles on this list? These bulbs use 80% less energy than traditional bulbs and work great with the SmartThings hub.
Color changing: Sylvania Smart+ Zigbee Bulb
Sylvania is one of the most trusted names in lighting, so it's no wonder the company offers smart bulbs like these that play well with SmartThings devices. Available as a single, two-pack, or four-pack, you can have fun choosing from over 16 million color combinations.
Mi Kasa es su Kasa: Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb
Kasa bulbs are some of the best in the business. This tunable white bulb doesn't require a hub, and it lets you set the warmth and mood with just your voice.
These are a bright idea
You can use SmartThings and its recently improved interface to turn lights on or off at the tap of a button, work them into your daily routines, and integrate them with an alarm system. Some of the best smart lights for Samsung SmartThings are even starting to integrate with Google Nest devices, leading the way for infinite possibilities. There are plenty of choices for smart bulbs that work with SmartThings, but our favorite bulbs from Sengled are a mean combination of reliability and price.
You also can't go wrong with Philips Hue, which makes some of the most popular and best smart light bulbs around. If you're committed to the SmartThings ecosystem, these bulbs will cover you for years to come. And as a bonus, they'll all pretty much work with other smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa and HomeKit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Secure your home with these SmartThings doorbells and locks
One of the best things about SmartThings is that you can use a slew of other third-party devices on your system, doorbells and locks included. Since they all essentially share the same SmartThings support, we've focused on which devices have the best specs and tricks to justify adding them to your SmartThings arsenal.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete, and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking fabulous.
Samsung's monitors are top-notch and these are the best options out there
Samsung's impressive lineup of monitors can be tough to choose from, which is why we rounded up the best of the best right here to help you make a final decision. From gaming monitors to just "normal" options, there's something here for everyone and every situation.