Not all smart lights are created equal. Thankfully, SmartThings can work with an extremely wide variety of smart bulbs, leaving you with many options. On the flip side, it might be hard to dig deep to find the right light for you. So we've done the legwork and found the best smart lights for Samsung SmartThings. Here are some of our top picks for illuminating your home.

These are a bright idea

You can use SmartThings and its recently improved interface to turn lights on or off at the tap of a button, work them into your daily routines, and integrate them with an alarm system. Some of the best smart lights for Samsung SmartThings are even starting to integrate with Google Nest devices, leading the way for infinite possibilities. There are plenty of choices for smart bulbs that work with SmartThings, but our favorite bulbs from Sengled are a mean combination of reliability and price.

You also can't go wrong with Philips Hue, which makes some of the most popular and best smart light bulbs around. If you're committed to the SmartThings ecosystem, these bulbs will cover you for years to come. And as a bonus, they'll all pretty much work with other smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa and HomeKit.