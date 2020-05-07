What you need to know
- Samsung is now pushing the One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy A51.
- The update brings improved AR Emoji, Quick Share, Music Share, and an updated Gallery app.
- It includes the April 2020 Android security patch too.
Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for its 2019 flagship smartphones in late March. Last month, it shifted focus to its mid-range portfolio by rolling out the update to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The One UI 2.1 has now started rolling out to the Galaxy A51, which was launched in December last year with One UI 2.0 out of the box.
As per SamMobile, the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy A51 arrives as version A515FXXU3BTD4 and weighs in at 1.2GB in terms of size. The update adds an updated version of the Gallery app, Quick Share, Music Share, AR Emoji improvements, and an enhanced Samsung keyboard. Samsung has included the April 2020 security patch as well, although the update doesn't bring any of the new Galaxy S20 camera features such as Single Take and the Night Hyperlapse mode.
The update is currently rolling out in Afghanistan, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey. In the coming weeks, the update is expected to become available in several other markets, including the U.S. Once the update is available, you will receive a notification on your phone. You can also check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Samsung Galaxy A51
With its gorgeous AMOLED display and impressive battery life, the Galaxy A51 is a great option if you're looking for a new mid-range phone under $400. It also offers a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor and a 32MP selfie camera.
