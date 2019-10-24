What you need to know
- Samsung has launched new Galaxy Enterprise Edition range of devices in the UK.
- Aimed at enterprise users, these devices come with a promise up to four years of regular firmware updates.
- Other unique features of Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices include 3 year enhanced support, extended product lifecycle, and superior protection.
Samsung has unveiled a lineup of new Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices in the UK, which are claimed to be fit-for-business and come with unique features to attract corporate customers. The biggest highlight, however, is that the new Galaxy Enterprise Edition lineup is guaranteed to get 4 years of regular Android and Samsung security patches.
The initial lineup includes the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy XCover 4s. All the Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices are now available for purchase from the Samsung UK website. Samsung says more Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices will be available "throughout the year."
Samsung will be rolling out monthly security updates for the Galaxy S and Note Enterprise Edition devices for three years. In the fourth year, the devices will only receive quarterly updates. The Galaxy A series and XCover 4, on the other hand, will receive quarterly updates for the full four year term.
Aside from the promise of regular firmware updates for up to 4 years, these devices come with a few other unique features as well. With Knox Configure, enterprise users will have greater control over settings, restrictions, app, and other mobile content, allowing businesses to configure them remotely. Businesses will also be able update the OS on these devices remotely with Enterprise Firmware-over-the-air (E-FOTA).
Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices come with 3 years of enhanced service maintenance, including next business day responses. Since data security is critical to most businesses, the devices are protected by Samsung Knox, which is the company's defense-grade security platform.
