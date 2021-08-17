What you need to know
- The Galaxy A52s 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy A series lineup.
- As its name suggests, the Galaxy A52s is a minor upgrade over the Galaxy A52 launched earlier this year.
- It is powered by Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor.
Samsung today unveiled its first phone featuring Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Galaxy A52s 5G. The phone is a slightly more powerful version of the Galaxy A52 5G, which was announced alongside the Galaxy A72 in March. Besides the newer chipset, however, the Galaxy A52s 5G doesn't bring any other significant upgrades.
Samsung's latest Galaxy A series phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. There's a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor featuring OIS for "blur-free" images, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.
The phone comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Other key features include an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Samsung Pay support. On the software front, the Galaxy A52s 5G runs One UI 3 based on Android 11.
The Galaxy A52s 5G will be available to pre-order in the UK starting August 24 for a recommended retail price of £409. It is slated to begin shipping from September 3. The phone is also expected to make its way to the rest of Europe and a few other markets over the coming weeks to take the fight to the best cheap Android phones. For now, however, it remains unclear if the Galaxy A52s 5G will be launched in North America.
