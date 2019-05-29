Recently, Samsung released the XXU1ASE5 firmware update including the May security patches and big improvements to the camera for the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. Within days, however, users began reporting issues on Reddit and XDA about several major bugs with the update. As a result, it has now been pulled.

Some users experienced third-party apps freezing, while others said the entire phone would freeze and require a restart to start working again. Other issues include the power button becoming unresponsive and the in-display fingerprint sensor not working.

The problems appear to be all over the place, with users experiencing different symptoms on every device or with different apps. According to a few posts, disabling the Wi-Fi can help resolve some of the issues, but it's not a permanent fix.

Many times after an update causes problems, resetting or wiping the device can help clear things up. Unfortunately, users are reporting that this is not the case with the latest Samsung update.

While the buggy update has been pulled, there has been no statement from Samsung on the cause of the problems or when they will be fixed. For now, users who updated early are left waiting for a patch, while users without the update can breathe a sigh of relief as they wait for the issues to be resolved.