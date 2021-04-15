What you need to know
- According to a new report, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not have a dedicated slot for storing the S Pen.
- Samsung has apparently decided against an S Pen slot due to space constraints and water resistance issues.
- Unlike the current Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to come with an official IP rating.
Back in October last year, a rumor claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be Samsung's first foldable phone with S Pen support. Although Samsung hasn't explicitly confirmed the same yet, it did reveal earlier this year that it would bring S Pen support to more Galaxy devices in 2021. Unfortunately, it looks like the upcoming foldable flagship will not have a dedicated slot for the S Pen.
According to a report from NaverNews, Samsung had initially planned to have an S Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, similar to its Galaxy Note series devices. However, it has now decided against including a dedicated slot due to lack of space and "water resistance issues."
If the report is to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an official IP rating, just like Samsung's best Android phones. It was previously rumored that the device would offer some level of water resistance, but without an official IP rating.
The latest information suggests Samsung will offer special cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to store the S Pen. What remains to be seen, however, is if the S Pen will ship in the box with the phone or Samsung will offer it as an optional accessory. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2 at an Unpacked event in July.
