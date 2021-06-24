Back in October last year, a report claimed that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor will include S Pen support. Since then, several other reports have corroborated the claim. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has now been spotted on the FCC website, and a test report for model number SM-F926U confirms the S Pen can be used with the upcoming flagship foldable (via MySmartPrice).

The equipment description states:

This device features a digitizer function that operates with the S-PEN via inductive coupling.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the phone will also offer UWB support. Some of the other features confirmed by the FCC documents include mmWave 5G support, 9W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and MST for Samsung Pay.

Samsung announced earlier this year that it would bring the Galaxy Note's "most loved features" to other Galaxy phones. Currently, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only non-Note device to feature S Pen support.