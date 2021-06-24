What you need to know
- An FCC listing has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have S Pen support.
- In addition to being the first Samsung foldable with S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will include UWB support too.
- It is rumored to be unveiled at an Unpacked event next month.
Back in October last year, a report claimed that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor will include S Pen support. Since then, several other reports have corroborated the claim. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has now been spotted on the FCC website, and a test report for model number SM-F926U confirms the S Pen can be used with the upcoming flagship foldable (via MySmartPrice).
The equipment description states:
This device features a digitizer function that operates with the S-PEN via inductive coupling.
Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the phone will also offer UWB support. Some of the other features confirmed by the FCC documents include mmWave 5G support, 9W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and MST for Samsung Pay.
Samsung announced earlier this year that it would bring the Galaxy Note's "most loved features" to other Galaxy phones. Currently, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only non-Note device to feature S Pen support.
Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive with a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner screen, a 6.2-inch cover display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, and an official IP rating for dust and water resistance. Despite the upgrades, the phone could be launched at a significantly lower price than its predecessor. A recent report claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be priced around $1,600 in the U.S.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event sometime next month. Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor, Samsung is rumored to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the same event. Until recently, it was believed that the Galaxy S21 FE might also be unveiled alongside the flagship foldables. Samsung is said to have halted production of the value flagship due to a component shortage and is now tipped to launch sometime towards the end of the year to challenge the best Android phones in the value flagship segment.
John McAfee on Android security in 2015: Google must ‘go home and fix it’
John McAfee was reportedly found dead on Wednesday amid ongoing legal troubles. McAfee was responsible for establishing the leading security company whose software is found in many of our devices.
Some of the best Prime Day smartphone deals are still available
Prime Day and Android phones go hand-in-hand. Here are the best deals and discounts you need to know about if you're in the market for a new handset.
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4
A new leak gives us our first look at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be launched at Samsung's MWC event on June 28.
These are the best Android phones with expandable storage
Looking for the best phones with expandable storage for all of your movies and music? You've come to the right place.