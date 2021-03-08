Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 may be coming a lot sooner than you think

Last month, a rumor claimed that Samsung's next smartwatch will ditch Tizen for Google's Wear OS platform. Noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe, has now claimed in a new tweet that the next Galaxy smartwatches will be unveiled sometime in Q2 2021.

As per the tweet, Samsung will be launching two new smartwatches: Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. While the Galaxy Watch 4 will be a successor to Samsung's current best Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from 2019.

Galaxy Watch 4 and

Galaxy Watch Active 4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 6, 2021

Samsung was previously expected to launch its next Galaxy smartwatch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip successors sometime in the third quarter of the year. Similar to the Galaxy Watch 3, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches are likely to be offered in two different sizes and in Bluetooth and LTE variants.

As per a report published by Korean publication ETNews earlier this year, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be Samsung's first smartwatch to come with non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. The feature is expected to utilize Raman spectroscopy and will allow people with diabetes to monitor their blood glucose without having to prick their fingers to extract blood drops. The rest of the key features and specs of the upcoming smartwatches haven't been leaked yet.