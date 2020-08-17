Samsung today launched its latest wearables in India, which were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones at the company's virtual Unpacked event earlier this month.

Similar to most other markets, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in India in both 4G and Wi-Fi versions. The 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 has been priced at ₹29,990 ($400) in the country for the Wi-Fi version, while the 4G version will cost ₹34,990 ($468). On the other hand, Galaxy Watch 3 45mm has been priced at ₹32,990 ($440) for the Wi-Fi version and ₹38,990 ($520) for the 4G version. You will be able to get the Galaxy Watch 3 41mm in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colors, while the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm will come in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. All variants of the smartwatch will be available to purchase in the country starting August 27.

If you pre-book the 41mm or 45mm 4G variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 between August 17 and 26, you will be eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price of just ₹4,990 ($67). Those who pre-book the Wi-Fi only variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 between August 20 and 26 will receive an instant cashback of ₹4,500 on the 41mm model and ₹5,000 on the larger 45mm model. However, this offer is only available on pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Samsung's most impressive true wireless earbuds yet, the Galaxy Buds Live have been priced at ₹14,990 ($200) in India. They will be going on sale via leading online portals and retail stores across the country from August 25. The true wireless earbuds come in three color options: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White.