What you need to know
- Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now official in the U.S.
- The 5G version of the tablet will be available to purchase from August 5 for a starting price of $669.
- It was announced for global markets in May this year.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which made its debut in Europe and a few other markets earlier this year, has finally landed in the U.S. Although it isn't as impressive as Samsung's best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE does offer 5G connectivity and a sleek design.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display featuring 2,560 x 1,600 WQXGA resolution. While the Wi-Fi-only model runs on a Snapdragon SM7325 chipset, the 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 750G. Both models feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. They also include an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, stereo speakers tuned by AKG, a low-latency S Pen, and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) will be available to pre-order starting August 5 for $530. However, you'll have to wait until September to get your hands on one. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G on the other hand, will be available beginning August 5 via Samsung.com, AT&T, and Verizon for a starting price of $669.
It will also be available at T-Mobile, US Cellular, and other major retailers in the coming days. For a limited time, consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) or purchase the 5G model will get an $80 instant Samsung credit, which can be used to purchase accessories.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
