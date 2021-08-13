Earlier this week, Samsung accidentally gave us our first official look at its upcoming Galaxy S21 FE on Instagram. The value flagship has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, which suggests we may not have to wait very long for it to be officially revealed.

Unsurprisingly, the Bluetooth SIG listings don't actually reveal much about the phone, aside from confirming its marketing name. Bluetooth SIG has certified three variants of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G: SM-G990B, SM-G990B_DS, and SM-G990N. All three variants support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, just like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only S21 series phone to support the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to arrive in two variants. While the North American variant of the phone is expected to have the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as the majority of the best Android phones of 2021, the international variant could feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 2100.

The Galaxy S21 FE is also tipped to come with a flat 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, an IP68 rating, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. On the software front, the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.