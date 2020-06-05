Just as it had promised, Verizon today started selling the Galaxy S20 5G UW, which is a special variant of the S20 designed for the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband network. Like the other carrier variants of the Galaxy S20 sold in the U.S., the S20 5G UW has been priced at $999 on Verizon.

With a monthly device payment plan, you can grab the Galaxy S20 5G UW for $35.41 per month over 24 months. For a limited time, you can save $150 on buying a S20 5G UW from Verizon with monthly device payments or at its full retail price. Verizon will credit the discount to your account over 24 months.

You can also get $1,000 credited to your account over 24 months if you buy two Galaxy S20 series phones with monthly device payments and add one of the phones as a new smartphone line to your account on select Unlimited plans.

The Verizon Galaxy S20 variant with mmWave 5G support is available in three colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud White. While the Cosmic Gray and Cloud Pink versions are available from other carriers as well, the Cloud White colorway is exclusive to Verizon. Apart from mmWave 5G support and the exclusive Cloud White colorway, however, the Verizon Galaxy S20 is identical to the other versions of the phone sold in the U.S.