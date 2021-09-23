Samsung is set to launch two new Galaxy devices in India next week to challenge the best budget Android phones from Xiaomi. While the Galaxy M52 5G will debut in the country on September 28, the Galaxy F42 5G is going to be launched on September 29. Ahead of its formal debut, Flipkart's promo page for the Galaxy F42 5G has revealed the phone's key features and design.

As can be seen in the render above, the Galaxy F42 5G will have a flat display with a V-shaped notch at the top. Just as you would expect from a budget phone in 2021, the F42 5G's FHD+ panel will have a 90Hz refresh rate for stutter-free scrolling.