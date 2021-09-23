What you need to know
- Nearly all the key features of Samsung's Galaxy F42 5G have leaked online.
- The phone will have a 90Hz FHD+ screen, MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset, and a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor.
- It is set to launch in India on September 29.
Samsung is set to launch two new Galaxy devices in India next week to challenge the best budget Android phones from Xiaomi. While the Galaxy M52 5G will debut in the country on September 28, the Galaxy F42 5G is going to be launched on September 29. Ahead of its formal debut, Flipkart's promo page for the Galaxy F42 5G has revealed the phone's key features and design.
As can be seen in the render above, the Galaxy F42 5G will have a flat display with a V-shaped notch at the top. Just as you would expect from a budget phone in 2021, the F42 5G's FHD+ panel will have a 90Hz refresh rate for stutter-free scrolling.
The camera island on the back of the phone will include three sensors, including a 64MP main shooter. Thanks to a nigh mode feature, the Galaxy F42 5G is said to be capable of "making your pics the highlight even in low light."
The phone will also pack an impressive 5,000mAh battery and support twelve 5G bands. Other key features confirmed by the promo page include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Samsung's Galaxy M52 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be very similar to the Galaxy A52s that launched in Europe last month. It is tipped to have a 6.7-inch Infinity-O screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, triple rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
