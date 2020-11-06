What you need to know
- Samsung has rolled out a new update for the Galaxy Tab S2 on Verizon.
- The update brings the October 2020 Android security patch to the five-year-old tablet.
- Surprisingly, the Galaxy Tab S2 isn't even listed on Samsung's Android security updates list.
Late last month, Samsung rolled out a new security update to the Galaxy S7, a flagship phone that was released four and a half years back. As spotted by the folks at Android Police, Samsung is now rolling out a new security update to the Galaxy Tab S2 on Verizon. The tablet was announced in July 2015, seven months before the Galaxy S7.
The latest update, which arrives as version NRD90M.T818VVRS4BTJK, brings the October 2020 Android security patch to the tablet. If you own a Galaxy Tab S2 on Verizon, you can now check for the update manually by tapping the Menu Key to open the Settings app and heading over to About Device > Software updates > Check for Updates.
What is a little strange, however, is that the Galaxy Tab S2 isn't even mentioned in Samsung's Android security updates list. The oldest Galaxy Tablet on the list is the Galaxy Tab S3, which was released in April 2017 and is included under "current models for other regular security updates."
As confirmed by the company earlier this year, the best Samsung tablets will now receive three major OS upgrades, along with regular security updates. While the Galaxy Tab S7 series will receive updates through 2022, the Galaxy Tab S6 tablets will continue to get updates through 2021.
