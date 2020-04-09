Samsung's The Frame 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV is just $1,149.99 at Best Buy today. The same TV goes for around $1,400 at other retailers like B&H and Walmart. We have seen this TV go as low as $1,098 recently, but today's sale is pretty close to that and still way lower than the usual cost.

The unique feature of this set is its Art Mode. When you aren't using the TV, it basically becomes the frame of a work of art (hence the name). You can choose your favorite art, even buy some of the ones available to support local artists with the Samsung Art Store that has an entire library of content to pick from. Customize what is and isn't shown, too. The TV has a built-in motion sensor that detects you entering the room and begins to display the pieces you've selected. That way it serves a purpose even if you're not planning to watch any shows.

Since the show is designed to look like a painting, it makes sense that the TV comes with a No Gap Wall Mount as well. Hang the TV so when it's displaying art it just looks like another painting hung on your wall. You can even adjust the color of the frame and make it black, white, beige, or walnut.

The TV itself is no slouch either. It has 4K resolutions and support for HDR content. It can also upscale HD content to 4K and provides insane image quality. Use Samsung's built-in smart platform to access streaming content, including all your favorite shows, movies, and games. There's a Motion Rate of 240 so the image stays clear even when things are moving quickly.

The Frame includes two speakers with two woofers, four HDMI inputs for connecting external devices or connecting to a home theater, and three USB inputs for everything from bias lighting to digital cameras.