  • Samsung is shipping a pre-release update to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
  • The update is a 418MB one that's rolling out in South Korea t the moment.
  • Alongside camera improvements, it also comes with the yet to be detailed March security update.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 isn't really out yet, but the firm is already releasing updates to refine the experience. As spotted via Tizenhelp, Samsung is rolling out a new firmware version to improve the camera experience. It also includes the March security update. The firmware version is G988NKSU1ATBR, and the update size clocks in at 418MB.

Pre-release updates aren't rare. While tech firms may have completed the hardware and polished the shipping software to an acceptable degree, sometimes a few issues still need to be addressed with a day one patch.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a powerful camera in its own right. In an initial set, Android Central's Daniel Bader found it an acceptable improvement over the S10, saying:

[T]he fundamentals have clearly improved, because this sensor and lens are clear upgrades from the past generation and are starting the camera off on a much higher level. In good lighting, you can get some incredible detail and extremely crisp lines. Everything is surprisingly neat, and with this big sensor, you get fantastic natural bokeh that makes me wonder why you'd bother with portrait mode.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra starts shipping to users from the 6th of March.

