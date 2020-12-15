Fans of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones have not been too kind to the company this year. Samsung has often been maligned by consumers for its continued use of the in-house Exynos processors that it includes with the global variants of its smartphones, calling its chips "inferior" to the Qualcomm-powered counterparts sold in the United States. This has likely been the driving force behind the company putting in all the stops its upcoming Samsung Exynos 2100 . Today, as Samsung prepares to launch said chipset, the company released a Disney's Up-style teaser video, thanking fans for their continued patience and support.

It's an adorable video, showcasing how Samsung Exynos products can inspire people to step outside their box and explore the world. Attached to the video is a note from the Exynos team, describing the hardships and challenges of 2020 and how it's important to reflect and remember what's important.

Now more than ever, we realize how important the support of our fans is towards going further. With a renewed confidence in the talent of our team, we have refocused our efforts to meet our fans' expectations by developing a whole new #MobileProcessor

The message strongly hints at the impending launch of the Samsung Exynos 2100, which is expected to power the Galaxy S21 series smartphones in certain regions. And while an official announcement has yet to come, the new chip will reportedly be made on the same 5nm process as the Exynos 1080 as well as the Snapdragon 888, and feature the new Cortex X-1 performance core. This should give the Exynos 2100 up to 30% better performance than the Cortex A-77 which was used in last year's Snapdragon 865 that powered most of the year's best Android phones.

Given the popularity of the petition calling for the company to stop using Exynos processors in its smartphones, there's a lot to prove with the Samsung Exynos 2100. Users called it an unfair move to charge the same amount for phones that offered worse performance and inferior parts. But while rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2100 might once again fall short of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, we'll have to wait for an official announcement to see just how these chips stack up.