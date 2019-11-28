What you need to know
- The stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 has reportedly started rolling out.
- For now, it appears the update is only available in Germany for users who had enrolled in the Android 10 beta program.
- Along with all the new One UI 2.0 features, the update includes the December security patch as well.
Earlier this week, Samsung began publishing its Android 10 update roadmap for users in different countries. According to the roadmap, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series are slated to be upgraded to Android 10 in January 2020. Surprisingly, however, the folks at SamMobile are reporting that Samsung has already started pushing the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series phones in Germany.
The update is now rolling out to users in Germany, although it is currently available only for those who had enrolled in Samsung's One UI 2.0 beta program. As per SamMobile, the update weighs in at around 140MB in size and brings the December Android security patch as well.
If you live in Germany and have the One UI 2.0 beta installed on your Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update.
Unless the update was pushed out accidentally, we expect it to soon become available for beta users in the U.S., France, India, Poland, South Korea, Spain, and the UK. However, it remains to be seen if Samsung will release the stable update for users who hadn't enrolled in the Android 10 beta program before the end of the year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
