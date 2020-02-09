What you need to know
- Samsung preempted itself by showing off the Galaxy Z Flip two days before its official unveiling.
- The foldable was found flipping its way around TVs earlier today during the Oscars' commercial break.
- The phone is expected to cost between $1,300 and $1,400 in the U.S.
Samsung took the wraps off its newest foldable in the most dramatic way possible: during an event filled with dramatists — i.e., the Oscars. Well, before you scold me for misinformation, let me clarify that, no, Brad Pitt didn't run onto the stage with a Flip in hand. It was during the commercial break, but that's close enough, no?
With its marquee "Change the shape of the future" tagline and some truly questionable music, Samsung introduced the millions tuning in to the awards function to its most innovative smartphone yet. And true to its name, the phone flipped and flopped around the screen a lot:
Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That's one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020
The long-due acknowledgment by Samsung clears up quite a few things. Firstly, the leaked renders of the phone were spot on. Also, the phone will likely be available in two colors: black and the-one-you-need-to-buy purple.
You can also see the phone's dual rear cameras, as well as the small screen on its back. There's also the single hole-punch camera around the front.
The ad ended by reminding viewers to tune into the company's Unpacked event on February 11th, where it'll also show off the Galaxy S20 series.
