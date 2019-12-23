Samsung's planning on refreshing its 2019 flagships at a lower asking price next year, thanks to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The devices bearing the 'lite' moniker will feature many similarities to their 'regular' counterparts.

However, their task will be to keep budget-conscious buyers who can't afford the next generation of the Korean giant's latest and greatest — the Galaxy S11 and the Note 11 — within the company's ecosystem.

While the phones were previously said to in line for a launch before the year's end, December is nearly over, and we haven't heard much about either phone from Samsung officially, despite the company already populating its support website with pages dedicated to the handsets. As the Korea Herald reports, that might be because the phones won't be arriving till CES 2020 next year: