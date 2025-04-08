What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is now eyeing a "late May" release date for its slim Galaxy S25 Edge.

A tipster on Chinese social media adds the phone could also debut in South Korea and China before other countries.

Previous rumors painted an April 15 launch, but the S25 Edge was hit with an odd delay, potentially pushing it into May or June.

Ever since Unpacked in January, we've been expecting the Galaxy Edge S25, and a new leak has surfaced about its launch.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge might see a slightly staggered launch, at least according to rumors from Ice Universe on Weibo (via Max Jambor). Jambor posted a screenshot of the tipster's post, which claims the slim Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in "late May."

More importantly, Ice Universe purports the first countries to see the device will be "South Korea and China."

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available for sale in late May. The first countries to be able to buy the product are South Korea and China. pic.twitter.com/PdiLagHxKxApril 8, 2025

Rumors thus far

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Curiously, this isn't the first time we've heard rumors of the Galaxy S25 Edge's supposed launch date. Originally, there was speculation that the phone would debut in April; however, rumors quickly refuted that, stating Samsung may seek a May or June release. The report earlier this month stated the company had reportedly provided such launch details to telecom providers in South Korea to prepare them.

A listing in the Netherlands showed the S25 Edge would've launched on April 15, but the strange delay has seemingly cropped up without much insight into why. With current rumors alleging a late May," perhaps a June launch is more likely for consumers in other regions, like the U.S.

Additional rumors state the phone measures ~5.8mm in thickness with a 6.7-inch display. While unconfirmed, there's strong speculation that Samsung could provide the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the S25 Edge like its flagship trio. Elsewhere, rumors may have given us an idea about the phone's pricing range for its models. It seems consumers should brace for 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

However, the prices could vary for each. A report states the 256GB option could debut between €1,200–€1,300 ($1,300–$1,400). This could jump slightly for the 512GB as it could receive a €1,300–€1,400 ($1,400–$1,520) starting price. Users may also have a choice between Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver for colors.