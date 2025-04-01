What you need to know

New leak purports that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch this month.

The information comes from a Dutch website that also showcased model numbers for different storage variants of the device.

The publication was able to track down accessories that are being prepped for the sleek Galaxy phone that seems to be on everyone's mind.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been at the centre of several leaks recently and for good reason, it looks like. A Dutch website seems to have gotten its hands on when this device could potentially see the light of day.

According to the NieuweMobiel.NL (Netherlands website), the sleek phone will allegedly launch on April 15 in Europe — a day earlier than what the previous leaks have been pointing to. Additionally, the publication stated that the phone will be released in three colorways and two storage variants while also listing their supposed model numbers:

256GB Silver: SM-S937BZSD

512GB Silver: SM-S937BZSG

256GB Black: SM-S937BZKD

512GB Black: SM-S937BZKG

256GB Blue: SM-S937BLBD

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

512GB Blue: SM-S937BLBG

According to NieuweMobeil.NL, all S25 Edge models come with 12GB of RAM, similar to the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Recently, we got a good peek at those colorways as official-looking renders popped up on the internet. They show off the Galaxy S25 Edge in a Titanium build and the three colors that match the Galaxy S25 Ultra: "Titanium Jet Black," "Titanium Silver," and "Titanium Icy Blue."

Samsung wasn't being too secretive about the upcoming addition to the S25 series since it openly showed off the device first at this year's Unpacked and later more vividly at the MWC in Barcelona, where the phones were hung from the ceiling suspended by metallic ropes.

We now know what the phone will look like, however when it comes to the specs of the phone, here's what we know so far. To start, the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 5.84mm thin, showcasing a titanium body and an Armor Aluminum frame. The phone could have a 6.7-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Additionally, it is said to come with a smaller 3,900mAh battery compared to the rest of the Galaxy S25 series (with some rumors pointing to a 4,000mAh unit), although we won't know for sure until it launches.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As seen in several images, the phone will have two rear cameras. They will likely consist of a primary 200MP lens and a 12MP lens for ultra-wide shots, along with a selfie camera, which we don't have much information about.

When it comes to protecting these expensive phones, the Dutch website dropped some images of accessories that the Korean OEM is expected to release. The news website was able to find two Galaxy S25 Edge cases — a silicone case and a Kindsuit Case that showcased several color variations, with their supposed model numbers: Samsung EF-PS937CJ Silicone Case S25 Edge Gray and Samsung EF-VS937PL Kindsuit Case S25 Edge Blue.

(Image credit: NieuweMobiel.NL)

We also hear that the phones could be on the expensive side, with the 256GB model costing €1,200–€1,300 ($1,300–$1,400), while the 512GB version might hit €1,300–€1,400 ($1,400–$1,520).

As we near launch, the leaks seem to be coming in hot. However, it is important to note that everything we see in leaks may or may not show up on the actual device. If the Dutch website's information holds true, then the wait isn't for much longer.