The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and a current sale on Amazon makes them hard to miss. Right now, you can snag a set of cloud blue Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for just $100, which is $50 off their normal price. If blue isn't your color of choice, the black, red, and white versions of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are $40 off. If you prefer the Microsoft Store over Amazon, you can also grab them there for $40 off .

The Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Samsung has made improvements across the board, from sound quality to call quality to battery life — especially battery life — without losing any of the features people loved from the originals. Right now, you can snag a pair for $50 off.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, our managing editor speaks highly of the buds for their marked improvements over their predecessors, stating, "With major improvements to battery life, sound quality and especially call quality, the Galaxy Buds Plus are true winners."

One of the biggest draws of the Galaxy Buds Plus review is their battery life. The buds on their own last around 10 hours and that doesn't include the battery boost you get from using the charging case. The Galaxy Buds Plus also support wireless charging and fast charging through USB-C.

The Galaxy Buds Plus don't have active noise cancellation but instead have passive isolation, which works in conjunction with Samsung's Ambient Sound mode. The latter brings in sound from the outside world through the microphones of the buds, which allows you to talk to people without having to pop out the earbuds.