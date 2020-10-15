Samsung Galaxy S20 Series All ThreeSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • The second Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series is now rolling out in the U.S.
  • Aside from bug fixes and stability improvements, the latest build doesn't add any new features.
  • If you have signed up for the One UI 3.0 beta program, you should receive the new update soon.

Samsung kicked off its public One UI 3.0 beta program, allowing Galaxy S20 users in the U.S. to test out the new Android 11 features before the stable release later this year. The company has now released the second Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta build for three of its best Android phones.

According to the folks over at SamMobile, the second One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series arrives as version G988U1UEU1ZTJA. It comes with device stability improvements, improved performance, and a bunch of bug fixes. If you signed up for the One UI 3.0 beta program last week, you should receive an update notification on your phone very soon. As noted by SamMobile, however, it is important that you install the update soon after you receive the notification. You will only be able to postpone the update thrice.

The One UI 3.0 beta program is currently live in just two markets: Germany and the United States. In the coming weeks, the beta program is expected to expand to India, South Korea, Poland, China, and the United Kingdom. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 20 Ultra phones will also be added to the One UI 3.0 beta program very soon. As for the stable release, Samsung will likely begin rolling out the Android 11 update to Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series phones before the end of the year.

