When will my phone get Android 11?

The stable version of Android 11 was released in September 2020 on Pixel phones. It wasn't as revolutionary an update as Android 12, but it still gave us new tools like Conversations View, chat bubbles, upgraded permissions, a power menu dashboard, and other useful improvements. Unfortunately, other manufacturers took much longer to release their versions of Android 11.

In the year since Android 11 arrived, Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, LG, and Huawei have all finished updating the vast majority of their phones and have moved on to the new Android 12 OS. But Motorola and LG have at least one phone still waiting on Android 11 in specific regions, and Nokia failed to deliver one promised Android 11 update.

Below, you'll find a broad overview of which phones received Android 11 and when, split up between OEMs. Note that update availability can vary from region to region.

When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 11?

The phrase "fast Android updates" is usually an oxymoron, but Google's lineup of Pixel phones is the exception to that rule. Whenever a new update or security patch is released, Pixels are the first in line for that software, making this one of the biggest benefits of owning a Pixel.

The Android 11 stable update is now available to download on all Pixels starting with the Pixel 2 series. Here's the full list:

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are still on Android 11, while all Pixels starting with the 3 have since moved on to Android 12.

When will my Huawei phone get Android 11?

Although Huawei phones aren't very common or popular in the United States, the manufacturer gets a lot of attention in other parts of the world.

Huawei's Android 11 update took the form of EMUI 11, and the company shared a roadmap (opens in new tab) for what devices will receive this update in each territory. The list is surprisingly long, with even some tablets getting in on the Android 11 action; the link shows the delivery status for every eligible phone in each Huawei territory.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro (Plus)

Huawei P40

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MediaPad M6

Huawei Mate 20 (X/Xs)

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei P30

As of October 2021, all Huawei phones have had EMUI 11 "delivered to all users" in every territory.

When will my LG phone get Android 11?

Now that we know that LG is leaving the smartphone business behind, it's unsurprising that its phone updates have been even slower than usual. It has released a plan for which phones will receive Android 11, 12, and 13, plus an Android 11 release schedule.

Overall, LG has been the slowest brand to update to Android 11. These are the phones that we believe have been updated so far — though Android 11 may not be released in your specific territory:

LG Wing

LG Velvet 5G

LG Velvet 4G

LG V60 ThinQ

LG V50S

LG V50

LG Q92

LG Q31

LG Q9 One

LG G8X

LG G8S

LG Q52

LG Q61

LG Q70

Despite the long wait, we're still waiting on Android 11 for a few phones as of Q2 2022: the LG Q51, K52, and K42.

When will my Motorola phone get Android 11?

2020 was an exciting year for Motorola. The company is still churning out high-quality budget devices, and alongside those, we see Moto's return to the flagship space. However, it's still straggling behind in an area that's been a pain point for years — software updates.

Motorola revealed its eligible Android 11 phones in December 2020, but it took much longer than other OEMs to hit its targeted phones. Most didn't receive the update until spring or summer 2021. So now, every eligible phone has received Android 11 in at least some territories, but may not have received it in specific territories.

Here are the Motorola/Moto phones that have received Android 11, at least in some countries:

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge

Moto One Hyper

Motorola One Fusion / Fusion+

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One 5G

Moto G 5G / 5G Plus

Moto G Fast

Moto G Pro

Moto G Power (2021)

Moto G Stylus

Moto G8

Moto G8 Power

Motorola Razr 5G

Moto G9

Moto G9 Play

Moto G9 Plus

Moto G9 Power

Moto G10

Moto G40 Fusion

Moto G50

Moto G60

Moto G100

While almost all eligible Motorola phones have received Android 11, Piunikaweb (opens in new tab) reports that Moto One 5G Ace owners are still waiting for their official release as of early April.

When will my Nokia phone get Android 11?

In October 2020, Nokia announced its Android 11 update schedule, with the first slate of devices set to receive the update by the end of 2020. Nokia later pushed out a revised roadmap that pushed out the updates for a few older Nokia phones. Unfortunately, many Nokia phones missed their target Q2 2021 update window.

Thankfully, most Nokia phones have finally made it to Android 11, with the last eligible phone (the Nokia 7.2) receiving it in February 2022. Unfortunately, despite promising that it would receive Android 11, the Nokia 9 Pureview remains stuck at Android 10 due to "incompatibilities between the camera and the software." If you own the Pureview, you may be eligible for a discounted upgrade to the Nokia XR20 in exchange for the broken promise.

Here are the Nokia phones that have received Android 11:

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 1.4

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2

When will my OnePlus phone get Android 11?

What started as a small enthusiast brand transformed into a mainstream player in the U.S. smartphone space. OnePlus kicks out some of the best Android phones. Unfortunately, the brand had some difficulties with its Android 11 updates, falling behind schedule on its releases and sometimes walking back software updates.

Finally, after the OnePlus 6 series received Android 11 in August, all OnePlus phones eligible for the update now have Android 11. The brand has moved on to the OxygenOS 12 beta. Here are the OnePlus devices that now have a stable build of Android 11/ OxygenOS 11:

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

We know that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 won't receive Android 11. Future OnePlus phones will get three or more years of updates thanks to the new OnePlus/ OPPO merger, but older OnePlus phones will remain stuck with Android 10.

When will my OPPO phone get Android 11?

OPPO is also turning its attention to Western markets. The Chinese manufacturer made many changes to its ColorOS interface over the last 12 months, making it more palatable to a global audience.

After introducing the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in closed beta for the Find X2 series, the company moved on to the stable build for its eligible phones. Now, every eligible phone should have it, as the company moves on to ColorOS 12.

These are the ColorOS phones that have received the Android 11 update:

Find X3 Pro

Find X3

Find X3 Neo

Find X3 Lite

Find X2

Find X2 Pro

Find X2 Neo

Find X3 Lite

Reno 6

Reno 6 Pro

Reno 6 Pro+

Reno 6Z

Reno 5

Reno 5 Pro

Reno 5 Pro+

Reno 5 Lite

Reno 5K

Reno 5F

Reno 4 Pro

Reno 4

Reno 4F

Reno 4Z

Reno 4 Lite

Reno 4 SE

Reno 3 Pro

Reno 3

Reno 10x Zoom

Reno 2

Reno 2F

Reno 2Z

OPPO F19 Pro+

OPPO F19 Pro

OPPO F19

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO F17

OPPO F15

OPPO F11

OPPO F11 Pro

OPPO K9

OPPO K7x

OPPO K7

OPPO A95

OPPO A94

OPPO A93

OPPO A93s

OPPO A92

OPPO A91

OPPO A74

OPPO A73

OPPO A72

OPPO A55

OPPO A54

OPPO A53

OPPO A53s

OPPO A52

OPPO A35

OPPO A33

OPPO A32

OPPO A31

OPPO A16

OPPO A15s

OPPO A12s

OPPO A12e

OPPO A9

OPPO Ace2

When will my Realme phone get Android 11?

We don't know how many Realme phones are scheduled to update to Android 11, but most devices released in the last 18 months should qualify for the update. Here's the list of eligible phones, all of which should now have the update:

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50

Realme X7 Pro / X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X3

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6

Realme 6i

Realme 6S

Realme 5

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5i

Realme 5s

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme V5 5G

Realme Q2 5G / Q2 Pro 5G

Realme Q3 5G / Q3 Pro

Realme Q3i 5G

Realme GT Neo

Realme V13 5G

Realme C25

When will my Samsung phone get Android 11?

Samsung used to be one of those manufacturers that you couldn't rely on for good software support. But within the last year, it's improved significantly. Samsung announced that it's now committed to three years of major OS updates for all of its flagship phones, starting with the Galaxy S10 series.

The company has been on a tear in 2021, releasing the final version of One UI 3.0 (based on Android 11) to older devices like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A02. Based on its list of One UI 3.0 phones eligible for the update, we believe that all of its phones should now have the update. Some specific regions may not have received updates for the oldest Galaxy A phones and tablets, but on the whole, the company has moved on to One UI 4.0.

Below are the Samsung devices that have received Android 11/ One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1:

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A10/ A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30S

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A42

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A90

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31 / M31s

Galaxy M40

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S9 will not run Android 11. Nor will any other older phones not found on this list.

When will my Xiaomi phone get Android 11?

Xiaomi is one of the world's largest phone manufacturers, and the brand has turned its attention to Western markets in the last two years. Xiaomi sells phones from $100 all the way to $1,200, and it has made a name for itself as the go-to player for value.

Many Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones have received the MIUI 12.5 Android 11 update in China; our MIUI hub link will give a detailed description of every model that has or will already receive it in different regions.

Below, we'll focus on Xiaomi phones with global distribution that have received or will receive the MIUI 12.5 Android 11 update. As of October 2021, all eligible phones should have received the update. Below, you'll find the international Xiaomi phones that we can confirm have Android 11 available:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

