When will my phone get Android 11?
By now, you either have it or you never will.
The stable version of Android 11 was released in September 2020 on Pixel phones. It wasn't as revolutionary an update as Android 12, but it still gave us new tools like Conversations View, chat bubbles, upgraded permissions, a power menu dashboard, and other useful improvements. Unfortunately, other manufacturers took much longer to release their versions of Android 11.
In the year since Android 11 arrived, Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, LG, and Huawei have all finished updating the vast majority of their phones and have moved on to the new Android 12 OS. But Motorola and LG have at least one phone still waiting on Android 11 in specific regions, and Nokia failed to deliver one promised Android 11 update.
Below, you'll find a broad overview of which phones received Android 11 and when, split up between OEMs. Note that update availability can vary from region to region.
When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 11?
The phrase "fast Android updates" is usually an oxymoron, but Google's lineup of Pixel phones is the exception to that rule. Whenever a new update or security patch is released, Pixels are the first in line for that software, making this one of the biggest benefits of owning a Pixel.
The Android 11 stable update is now available to download on all Pixels starting with the Pixel 2 series. Here's the full list:
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are still on Android 11, while all Pixels starting with the 3 have since moved on to Android 12.
When will my Huawei phone get Android 11?
Although Huawei phones aren't very common or popular in the United States, the manufacturer gets a lot of attention in other parts of the world.
Huawei's Android 11 update took the form of EMUI 11, and the company shared a roadmap (opens in new tab) for what devices will receive this update in each territory. The list is surprisingly long, with even some tablets getting in on the Android 11 action; the link shows the delivery status for every eligible phone in each Huawei territory.
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro (Plus)
- Huawei P40
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Huawei MediaPad M6
- Huawei Mate 20 (X/Xs)
- Huawei Nova 5T
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P30
As of October 2021, all Huawei phones have had EMUI 11 "delivered to all users" in every territory.
When will my LG phone get Android 11?
Now that we know that LG is leaving the smartphone business behind, it's unsurprising that its phone updates have been even slower than usual. It has released a plan for which phones will receive Android 11, 12, and 13, plus an Android 11 release schedule.
Overall, LG has been the slowest brand to update to Android 11. These are the phones that we believe have been updated so far — though Android 11 may not be released in your specific territory:
- LG Wing
- LG Velvet 5G
- LG Velvet 4G
- LG V60 ThinQ
- LG V50S
- LG V50
- LG Q92
- LG Q31
- LG Q9 One
- LG G8X
- LG G8S
- LG Q52
- LG Q61
- LG Q70
Despite the long wait, we're still waiting on Android 11 for a few phones as of Q2 2022: the LG Q51, K52, and K42.
When will my Motorola phone get Android 11?
2020 was an exciting year for Motorola. The company is still churning out high-quality budget devices, and alongside those, we see Moto's return to the flagship space. However, it's still straggling behind in an area that's been a pain point for years — software updates.
Motorola revealed its eligible Android 11 phones in December 2020, but it took much longer than other OEMs to hit its targeted phones. Most didn't receive the update until spring or summer 2021. So now, every eligible phone has received Android 11 in at least some territories, but may not have received it in specific territories.
Here are the Motorola/Moto phones that have received Android 11, at least in some countries:
- Motorola Edge+
- Motorola Edge
- Moto One Hyper
- Motorola One Fusion / Fusion+
- Motorola One Action
- Motorola One Vision
- Motorola One 5G
- Moto G 5G / 5G Plus
- Moto G Fast
- Moto G Pro
- Moto G Power (2021)
- Moto G Stylus
- Moto G8
- Moto G8 Power
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Moto G9
- Moto G9 Play
- Moto G9 Plus
- Moto G9 Power
- Moto G10
- Moto G40 Fusion
- Moto G50
- Moto G60
- Moto G100
While almost all eligible Motorola phones have received Android 11, Piunikaweb (opens in new tab) reports that Moto One 5G Ace owners are still waiting for their official release as of early April.
When will my Nokia phone get Android 11?
In October 2020, Nokia announced its Android 11 update schedule, with the first slate of devices set to receive the update by the end of 2020. Nokia later pushed out a revised roadmap that pushed out the updates for a few older Nokia phones. Unfortunately, many Nokia phones missed their target Q2 2021 update window.
Thankfully, most Nokia phones have finally made it to Android 11, with the last eligible phone (the Nokia 7.2) receiving it in February 2022. Unfortunately, despite promising that it would receive Android 11, the Nokia 9 Pureview remains stuck at Android 10 due to "incompatibilities between the camera and the software." If you own the Pureview, you may be eligible for a discounted upgrade to the Nokia XR20 in exchange for the broken promise.
Here are the Nokia phones that have received Android 11:
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 5.4
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 4.2
- Nokia 3.4
- Nokia 3.2
- Nokia 2.4
- Nokia 2.3
- Nokia 2.2
- Nokia 1.4
- Nokia 1.3
- Nokia 1 Plus
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 7.2
When will my OnePlus phone get Android 11?
What started as a small enthusiast brand transformed into a mainstream player in the U.S. smartphone space. OnePlus kicks out some of the best Android phones. Unfortunately, the brand had some difficulties with its Android 11 updates, falling behind schedule on its releases and sometimes walking back software updates.
Finally, after the OnePlus 6 series received Android 11 in August, all OnePlus phones eligible for the update now have Android 11. The brand has moved on to the OxygenOS 12 beta. Here are the OnePlus devices that now have a stable build of Android 11/ OxygenOS 11:
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 6
We know that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 won't receive Android 11. Future OnePlus phones will get three or more years of updates thanks to the new OnePlus/ OPPO merger, but older OnePlus phones will remain stuck with Android 10.
When will my OPPO phone get Android 11?
OPPO is also turning its attention to Western markets. The Chinese manufacturer made many changes to its ColorOS interface over the last 12 months, making it more palatable to a global audience.
After introducing the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in closed beta for the Find X2 series, the company moved on to the stable build for its eligible phones. Now, every eligible phone should have it, as the company moves on to ColorOS 12.
These are the ColorOS phones that have received the Android 11 update:
- Find X3 Pro
- Find X3
- Find X3 Neo
- Find X3 Lite
- Find X2
- Find X2 Pro
- Find X2 Neo
- Find X3 Lite
- Reno 6
- Reno 6 Pro
- Reno 6 Pro+
- Reno 6Z
- Reno 5
- Reno 5 Pro
- Reno 5 Pro+
- Reno 5 Lite
- Reno 5K
- Reno 5F
- Reno 4 Pro
- Reno 4
- Reno 4F
- Reno 4Z
- Reno 4 Lite
- Reno 4 SE
- Reno 3 Pro
- Reno 3
- Reno 10x Zoom
- Reno 2
- Reno 2F
- Reno 2Z
- OPPO F19 Pro+
- OPPO F19 Pro
- OPPO F19
- OPPO F17 Pro
- OPPO F17
- OPPO F15
- OPPO F11
- OPPO F11 Pro
- OPPO K9
- OPPO K7x
- OPPO K7
- OPPO A95
- OPPO A94
- OPPO A93
- OPPO A93s
- OPPO A92
- OPPO A91
- OPPO A74
- OPPO A73
- OPPO A72
- OPPO A55
- OPPO A54
- OPPO A53
- OPPO A53s
- OPPO A52
- OPPO A35
- OPPO A33
- OPPO A32
- OPPO A31
- OPPO A16
- OPPO A15s
- OPPO A12s
- OPPO A12e
- OPPO A9
- OPPO Ace2
When will my Realme phone get Android 11?
We don't know how many Realme phones are scheduled to update to Android 11, but most devices released in the last 18 months should qualify for the update. Here's the list of eligible phones, all of which should now have the update:
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme X50 Pro
- Realme X50
- Realme X7 Pro / X7 Pro Ultra
- Realme X3
- Realme X2 Pro
- Realme X2
- Realme XT
- Realme X
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 8
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 7
- Realme 6 Pro
- Realme 6
- Realme 6i
- Realme 6S
- Realme 5
- Realme 5 Pro
- Realme 5i
- Realme 5s
- Realme 3 Pro
- Realme 3
- Realme Narzo 10
- Realme Narzo 10A
- Realme V5 5G
- Realme Q2 5G / Q2 Pro 5G
- Realme Q3 5G / Q3 Pro
- Realme Q3i 5G
- Realme GT Neo
- Realme V13 5G
- Realme C25
When will my Samsung phone get Android 11?
Samsung used to be one of those manufacturers that you couldn't rely on for good software support. But within the last year, it's improved significantly. Samsung announced that it's now committed to three years of major OS updates for all of its flagship phones, starting with the Galaxy S10 series.
The company has been on a tear in 2021, releasing the final version of One UI 3.0 (based on Android 11) to older devices like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A02. Based on its list of One UI 3.0 phones eligible for the update, we believe that all of its phones should now have the update. Some specific regions may not have received updates for the oldest Galaxy A phones and tablets, but on the whole, the company has moved on to One UI 4.0.
Below are the Samsung devices that have received Android 11/ One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1:
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A10/ A10s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A30S
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A40
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A42
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A60
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A90
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31 / M31s
- Galaxy M40
Unfortunately, the Galaxy S9 will not run Android 11. Nor will any other older phones not found on this list.
When will my Xiaomi phone get Android 11?
Xiaomi is one of the world's largest phone manufacturers, and the brand has turned its attention to Western markets in the last two years. Xiaomi sells phones from $100 all the way to $1,200, and it has made a name for itself as the go-to player for value.
Many Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones have received the MIUI 12.5 Android 11 update in China; our MIUI hub link will give a detailed description of every model that has or will already receive it in different regions.
Below, we'll focus on Xiaomi phones with global distribution that have received or will receive the MIUI 12.5 Android 11 update. As of October 2021, all eligible phones should have received the update. Below, you'll find the international Xiaomi phones that we can confirm have Android 11 available:
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 9
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X3 NFC
