What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S21 series phones.
- The update addresses the battery life issues introduced by the February security update that was rolled out earlier this month.
- Aside from addressing poor battery life, the update doesn't bring any other big changes.
Samsung rolled out the latest February 2021 security patch for its flagship Galaxy S21 series phones earlier this month. While the update didn't include any big changes, several Galaxy S21 owners began complaining about poor battery life after installing it.
As reported by the folks at SamMobile, Samsung has now started rolling out a new update for its best Android phones to address the battery life issues introduced by the previous update. The update arrives as version G99xBXXU1AUB6 and is already rolling out in several countries around the world. Since the battery life issues were largely limited to the Exynos 2100-powered variants of the Galaxy S21 series phones, it is unclear if a similar update will be rolled out for the Snapdragon 888-powered variants as well.
If you own an Exynos-powered Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can check for the new update manually by heading over to the Settings app on your phone and tapping on Software update > Download and install.
Even though the update appears to be rolling out in multiple countries, some of you may still have to wait a few more days to get the update. It is worth noting, however, that you will not notice any improvement in battery life if your phone did not exhibit any issues after installing the February security update.
Use TaoTronics Ring Light for pro-level selfies, Zooming, and streaming
After testing the TaoTronics Ring Light for ourselves, we've determined it lives up to its ridiculous 4.9-star, 1000 review rating on Amazon. It's almost a necessity for anyone who wants to look great on camera while trapped indoors.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra camera display is another example of blatant spec creep
You dawg I heard you like dual-screen phones so we put a tiny little screen on the back of your phone!
5 things I love about the Galaxy S21 — and 1 thing I hate
Samsung got a lot right with the Galaxy S21, and after using it as my daily driver for a couple of weeks, that's easy to see. Here are 5 things I absolutely love about the S21 — and one thing I can't stand.
Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
While you'll want to protect your fancy new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and its gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, you'll also want to show off the sleek device in whatever color finish you choose. A clear case helps with both, so we rounded up some of the best you can buy this year.