Samsung rolled out the latest February 2021 security patch for its flagship Galaxy S21 series phones earlier this month. While the update didn't include any big changes, several Galaxy S21 owners began complaining about poor battery life after installing it.

As reported by the folks at SamMobile, Samsung has now started rolling out a new update for its best Android phones to address the battery life issues introduced by the previous update. The update arrives as version G99xBXXU1AUB6 and is already rolling out in several countries around the world. Since the battery life issues were largely limited to the Exynos 2100-powered variants of the Galaxy S21 series phones, it is unclear if a similar update will be rolled out for the Snapdragon 888-powered variants as well.

If you own an Exynos-powered Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can check for the new update manually by heading over to the Settings app on your phone and tapping on Software update > Download and install.

Even though the update appears to be rolling out in multiple countries, some of you may still have to wait a few more days to get the update. It is worth noting, however, that you will not notice any improvement in battery life if your phone did not exhibit any issues after installing the February security update.