  • Samsung has launched a new '50% buy-back guarantee' program for its flagship Galaxy S20 series phones in the U.S.
  • As part of the program, you can get 50% of the phone's full retail price back if you return it to Samsung within 24 months.
  • To receive the buyback credit, however, your device will have to be in "satisfactory condition."

A recent report had claimed that sales of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series have been 'very disappointing' so far, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung has now launched a guaranteed buyback program for the Galaxy S20 series phones in the U.S., likely aimed at boosting consumer interest.

The 50% buyback guarantee program, as spotted by Droid-Life, gives buyers the option to purchase a Galaxy S20 series phone and return it within 24 months for 50% of its full retail value. It is important to note, however, that only Galaxy S20 series phones purchased on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app will be eligible for the buyback program. You will also have to make sure that you opt into the program while placing your order.

To take advantage of the buyback guarantee program, all you will need to do is visit the My Orders page and initiate a return request. Samsung says that the device must be in "satisfactory condition" to be eligible for buyback credit. You will not receive any credit in case the device is not in satisfactory condition.

As per a report from BankMyCell, Samsung's Galaxy S10+ lost nearly 50% of its value by the end of 2019. So if you opt for the 50% buyback guarantee program, you will be able to get a lot more for your phone by returning it to Samsung than selling it on the second-hand market after two years.

