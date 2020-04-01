A recent report had claimed that sales of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series have been 'very disappointing' so far, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung has now launched a guaranteed buyback program for the Galaxy S20 series phones in the U.S., likely aimed at boosting consumer interest.

The 50% buyback guarantee program, as spotted by Droid-Life, gives buyers the option to purchase a Galaxy S20 series phone and return it within 24 months for 50% of its full retail value. It is important to note, however, that only Galaxy S20 series phones purchased on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app will be eligible for the buyback program. You will also have to make sure that you opt into the program while placing your order.