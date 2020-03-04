What you need to know
- A new report claims Samsung is ramping up production of the Galaxy Z Flip.
- Sales of the foldable Galaxy smartphone are said to be "stronger than expected" in several markets.
- Industry sources suggest initial shipments of the Galaxy Z Flip could hit 500,000 units.
A report out of South Korea had recently claimed that initial sales of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series phones are not as high as expected, due in part to the coronavirus outbreak. Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip, however, is reportedly selling better than expected.
As per Digitimes, Samsung is now ramping up production of the foldable phone due to the strong initial sales. Citing industry sources, the Taiwanese publication says the initial batch of Galaxy Z Flip shipments to Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, France, Singapore, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States have sold out.
Thanks to a significantly lower price tag than the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip shipments in South Korea alone are expected to hit 100,000 units by the end of this month. Initial shipments of the foldable phone are likely to cross 500,000 units globally. The industry sources also suggest Samsung might ramp up shipments of the Galaxy Z flip to five million units this year, provided the phone proves to be popular among consumers in China.
