What you need to know
- Samsung has pulled the One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy S10 series.
- The move was likely the result of firmware bugs.
- The update was first made available in India just a couple of days ago.
While Samsung has been doing an excellent job rolling out the Android 11-powered One UI 3.0 to even many of its older and midrange devices, its plans have hit a slight hiccup for the Galaxy S10 series and the company has pulled the update just a couple of days after the rollout began.
The development was first spotted by our friends at SamMobile, and while Samsung is staying mum about the cause so far, many Reddit threads are complaining about camera blurring, battery drain, and the device heating up. These and other firmware issues are the likely causes behind the move, according to the publication.
Samsung is also not saying when the update will resume. In the meantime, the company has been on the warpath with the Galaxy Note 10 series receiving the update in late December, while the Galaxy Fold followed suit soon after. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ this week became the first Samsung devices to receive the One UI 3.1 update.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung's latest "Fan Edition" phone delivers all the core features of the flagship Galaxy S20 at a much lower price. You get a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, three capable rear cameras, IP68 water resistance, and the promise of three major platform updates, with the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 already rolling out.
