What you need to know
- Samsung has sent out invites for another Galaxy Unpacked event on October 20.
- It's unclear what the company plans to unveil on that day, but it could be about apps.
- The event will be held virtually and will be streamed on Samsung's YouTube channel.
Samsung announced on Tuesday that it will hold another Galaxy Unpacked on October 20, with invites already being sent out for the event.
The tech giant has posted a teaser for the "Galaxy Unpacked Part 2," which will be livestreamed via its YouTube channel. This means the event will only be available to watch online. It comes hot on the heels of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked in August, where it launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches.
It's hard to tell what Samsung will unveil next week, but the teaser shows a stack of icons belong to the company's proprietary apps being gobbled up by boxes. The company was previously rumored to be gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in late October, but this no longer appears to be the case due to the global chip shortage.
Samsung isn't expected to announce the Galaxy S22 series this year, either. The company's answer to the best Android phones may break cover early next year, so details about Samsung's event next week are anybody's guess for now.
It's worth noting that the upcoming event marks Samsung's fourth event this year. In January, the South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy S21 series, followed by the debut of the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 in April.
The event will start at 10 a.m. ET, which comes a day after Google unveils the Pixel 6 series. Before that, Apple is also scheduled to hold its own event probably for the next-generation Mac computers.
