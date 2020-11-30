What you need to know
- If a new report is to be believed, Samsung plans to launch one new Galaxy Note series phone next year.
- The phone could be launched in the second half of 2021.
- There is no word yet on the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Note series device.
Last week, a report out of South Korea claimed that Samsung had officially confirmed plans of ending its Galaxy Note line. Instead, the company is now expected to add S Pen support to its Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lines. According to a new report from ETNews, however, Samsung may launch one last Galaxy Note phone before discontinuing the series next year.
The report claims Samsung will launch its last Galaxy Note series device sometime in the second half of 2021. It is likely that the phone will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be Samsung's premier flagship device for the second half of 2021. Unfortunately, however, it is unclear if the upcoming Galaxy Note will be a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
The ETNews report also reiterates that Samsung plans to merge the Galaxy S and Note series by adding S Pen support to its next flagship Galaxy S series phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will succeed one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020, is tipped to be the first non-Note Galaxy phone to include S Pen support.
Instead of focusing on the Galaxy Note series, Samsung will focus more on foldables in the second half of 2021. The company is expected to launch multiple foldable phones next year, although only the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor is expected to come with an S Pen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cyber Monday Canada: the best Canada deals on phones, laptops & more
There's no getting around it: Cyber Monday is the best time to buy the tech (and other stuff) on your wishlist.
Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip getting festive Mystic colors for the holidays
Samsung is gearing up for the holiday season with the launch of two limited edition color variants for the Galaxy Note 20 and Z Flip 5G. New deals are going live that should make it easier for shoppers to snag these devices while they're available!
From the Editor's Desk: My little Black Friday victories
After enjoying more than my fair share of turkey and pie, I was happy to work off my holiday stress through virtual Black Friday shopping. I was able to find most of what I wanted; were you?
The Galaxy S20 FE is fantastic, so grab a case to keep it looking good
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.