Last week, a report out of South Korea claimed that Samsung had officially confirmed plans of ending its Galaxy Note line. Instead, the company is now expected to add S Pen support to its Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lines. According to a new report from ETNews, however, Samsung may launch one last Galaxy Note phone before discontinuing the series next year.

The report claims Samsung will launch its last Galaxy Note series device sometime in the second half of 2021. It is likely that the phone will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be Samsung's premier flagship device for the second half of 2021. Unfortunately, however, it is unclear if the upcoming Galaxy Note will be a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The ETNews report also reiterates that Samsung plans to merge the Galaxy S and Note series by adding S Pen support to its next flagship Galaxy S series phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will succeed one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020, is tipped to be the first non-Note Galaxy phone to include S Pen support.

Instead of focusing on the Galaxy Note series, Samsung will focus more on foldables in the second half of 2021. The company is expected to launch multiple foldable phones next year, although only the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor is expected to come with an S Pen.