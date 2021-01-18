Last week, Samsung began rolling out the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is one of the best Android phones on the market right now. Just a week later, Samsung has started pushing the Android 11 update to the original Galaxy Fold.

As per the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version F900FXXU4DUA1 for the LTE variant of the foldable phone and F907BXXU4DUA1 for the 5G variant. The update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy Fold in France and the UAE and the Galaxy Fold 5G in the UK and Switzerland. While a notification will automatically appear on your phone screen once the update becomes available, you can also try looking for it manually by opening the Settings app and tapping on Software update > Download and install.

Since One UI 3.0 is a major update, it could take several weeks for the rollout to be completed. While it is possible that the rollout will expand to a few more countries by the end of this month, most Galaxy Fold users might have to wait until next month to receive the update. According to the Android 11 roadmap in the Samsung Members app's Notices section, the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Fold will begin rolling out in most countries from February.