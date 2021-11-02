To move the address bar to the bottom of the screen, open the Samsung Internet beta app and head over to Settings > Layout and Menu > Address bar position.

Samsung Internet beta v16.0.2.15, which is now rolling out to the company's best Android phones , finally adds the ability to move the address bar from the top of the screen to the bottom. The functionality will make browsing the web a lot easier on phones like Galaxy S21 Ultra .

Samsung Internet is one of the best Android browsers available, offering a great scrolling experience and a clean user interface. Samsung has now released a new beta version of the app, adding a few highly-anticipated features (via SamMobile ).

The other major highlight is support for tab groups, a feature that Chrome on Android gained earlier this year. It lets users organize their tabs by grouping them together with labels such as "Shopping" and "News."

To create a new tab group in Samsung Internet, tap the tabs icon at the bottom and select the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of the screen. Now choose the "Group tabs" option and choose the tabs you want to be grouped together.

Samsung has also introduced a new privacy-focused feature with the new update, which prioritizes HTTPS connections over HTTP. Unlike the other two new additions, however, HTTPS priority connection is an experimental feature currently.

While the new features are only available in the latest Samsung Internet beta right now, they are likely to make their way to the stable version within the next few weeks. If you don't want to wait, head over to the Play Store and install the beta version on your phone.