Finally, you can move the address bar in Chrome for Android to the bottom—or you will be able to once the feature rolls out to your account.

This isn't a huge deal for some people, but it matters a lot for others. Depending on the phone you're using and how big or small your hands are, stretching way up to tap something into the address bar was a pain for some folks. Now it should be less of a pain.

More importantly, and something Google often forgets, you have the option. Options are good because they're what allow everyone to make something work a little better for them.

How to move your Chrome address bar to the bottom

Having the option does no good if you don't know how to use it. In this case, it's pretty simple.

1. Wait until Google sends the ability to your account. Even tiny changes can break stuff, so Google always rolls out features slowly. It will get there.

2. Long-press on the address bar itself, then choose the Move address bar to bottom option.

3. Alternatively, open the Chrome settings and look for the entry labeled 'address bar' to decide where to place it.

Once you've placed it where you want it, it should stay in place. Since I don't have the option, I have no idea if it can break anything else. If it does, Google will stop sending it out and attempt to fix the issue.

All about the choice

As I mentioned, it's important that Google gives us a choice this time, just like Microsoft does with the Edge browser. Letting users decide what they like is always the best way and often the right way to do anything.

We all have different-sized hands and fingers. There are a lot of phones out there of every shape and size. Some people need to move the bar down low, while others don't. It's really that simple.

How you hold a phone can matter, too. I have larger-than-normal-sized hands, so I can reach it if it's up top. But I have noticed that I hold a phone like the Pixel 9 Pro XL differently than I hold my Motorola Razr.

On the Razr, I want to move it down to the bottom. On the Pixel, I want to keep it at the top. Having the choice means it works for me on both phones.

Individually, none of us is so special that Google needs to change something to satisfy us. But as a whole, Android is all about its users; it wouldn't exist without us. Something small, like providing options to make your software better for everyone, is the way to go, Google. Let's see more of it.