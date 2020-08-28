Looking back at smartphones of the past decade, it's safe to say that the Galaxy Fold stands out as one of the most impressive and important. It was the first folding phone to launch in the United States, and now, Samsung is making it even better with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has the same idea and design of the Fold, but it improves just about every aspect of it. There's a new processor, more premium design, and vastly upgraded displays. Simply put, the Fold 2 has a lot going for it. Whether you're looking for full specs, pricing info, or details on when you can buy it, here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2!

How much does the Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost?

As of right now, we aren't entirely sure how much the Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs. While Samsung has officially unveiled the phone as of August 5, it's withholding pricing info until later this September. That said, we can make some educated guesses as to what that price tag will be. The first Galaxy Fold cost $1,980, and according to the latest rumors, the Fold 2 could actually cost less. Given that Samsung is expecting to ship more units of the Fold 2 than its predecessor, it's expected that the Fold 2 may sell for ~$100 less. That point was further reaffirmed on August 27, with Samsung's pre-order page in the UK accidentally revealing a £1,799 price — £100 less than what the original Galaxy Fold cost in the country. When can I buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2?

As noted above, Samsung has said that "more information and launch details" for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be made available in September — specifically, September 1. It's also been confirmed that pre-orders will begin on that date, but it remains unclear when we can expect official sales. That September 1 date is when Samsung will hold "Unpacked Part 2," which will be a virtual-only event and officially kicks off at 10:00 AM ET that day. We're certainly excited to get our hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but we also aren't surprised that Samsung wants to take its time with the initial launch. The debut of the original Fold was kind of a disaster, resulting in a complete product recall and months of delays. On top of that, it's also safe to assume that Samsung is encountering some production/manufacturing difficulties given the ongoing pandemic. What specs does the Galaxy Z Fold 2 have?

Samsung did a great job of equipping the Galaxy Fold with flagship specs across the board, and once again, the company has done just that. There's a lot going on with the Z Fold 2, with the key specs including the following:

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Operating System Android 10

One UI Cover Display 6.23-inch

Super AMOLED

2260 x 816

60Hz refresh rate Inner Display 7.6-inch

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

2208 x 1768

120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB Rear Camera 1 12MP primary

f/1.8

OIS Rear Camera 2 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 Rear Camera 3 12MP telephoto

f/2.4 Cover Camera 10MP

f/2.2 Inner Camera 10MP

f/2.2 Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 25W wired charging

11W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Dimensions (Folded) 159.2 x 68 x 16.8mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9mm Weight 279g Colors Mystic Bronze

Mystic Black

We could spend all day talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 2's specs, but there are a couple things we want to talk about just a little bit more — namely, the inner display and its 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the first folding phone to ship with a 120Hz screen, and given how great the tech looks on the Galaxy S20, we can't wait to see what it looks like on the Fold 2's larger canvas. Samsung also packed the Fold 2 with some of the best internals you can get in a phone right now, including the Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Does the Galaxy Z Fold 2 have a larger cover display?

The Galaxy Fold was a seriously impressive piece of tech, but the fact remains that its small cover display was a pain to use. It was fine for answering quick phone calls and texts, but anything beyond that was a chore given the tiny 4.6-inch canvas. Thankfully, Samsung is addressing that head-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. On this latest iteration of the foldable, you're now treated to a substantially larger 6.23-inch display with a 2260 x 816 HD+ resolution. It's a lot more similar to what you'd find on a traditional smartphone, and it should allow you to do more than ever before without having to open up the Fold 2. When you do open the phone, however, you'll also be treated to some nice upgrades. The inner screen is upgraded from 7.2-inches to 7.6-inches, and even better, that massive notch has been replaced by a smaller hole-punch cutout. Are both screens of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 made out of glass?

In order to achieve the folding design of the first Fold, Samsung had to make the inner display out of plastic. Just a few months later, however, the Galaxy Z Flip debuted with Samsung's "Ultra Thin Glass" for added protection and a more premium feel. That same glass material is used for the inner screen of the Fold 2, meaning it'll feel better than ever for everything you do on it. As we found on the Z Flip 2, Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass does still have a tendency to scratch and dent more easily than regular glass. Even so, it's still a really nice upgrade and one we're excited to see on the Fold 2.