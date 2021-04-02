Foldable smartphones are starting to mature, but they're by no means accessible. Many of the best foldable phones start at over $1200, and that's just for the cheaper models. Unless you take advantage of trade-in deals, you're looking to spend a pretty penny for a new form factor that's still in its early days. But Samsung is hoping to soften the blow and make foldable smartphones more accessible, so it's lowering the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Thanks to Samsung's new $200 price cut, the Z Fold 2 now dips below $2000 for the first time. It's unclear if Samsung will take the same cost-sensitive approach with the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3, so if you've been on the fence about picking up a foldable smartphone, this might be the time to do it.

Samsung is also promoting its new referral program for anyone that already owns its foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. By referring a friend with a unique referral code, you can give them an additional $100 off of foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5G or Galaxy Fold 2. When they purchase one of these devices, you'll also receive a $100 credit that can be used towards products like the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or even some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases.

You can follow the instructions on Samsung's website to find out how you and a friend can earn discounts and credits on new devices.