Unlike with the Galaxy S20 series, it has been hard to nail down many of the details surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip's availability and pricing. As we draw closer to both phones' launch, we've seen a flurry of leaks about the foldable, often with contradictory details.

Many of these details have come via XDA's Max Weinbach, who acknowledged the confusion surrounding the phone's pricing but claimed he was quite certain about the phone's launch date, at least:

I've heard so many weird stuff about the Galaxy Z Flip. Different prices, different carriers, but the one thing that stays the same is the date. February 14th.



Also I'm now hearing T-Mobile and Sprint with a 99% chance on AT&T. Unlocked will exist as well. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 9, 2020

Yes, you read that right. Samsung is seemingly taking a poetic turn this year and plans to launch its pretty, purple foldable on the day of love.

Weinbach also states that among the carriers who will hold the phone are T-Mobile and Sprint. He also assigned a high probability to AT&T making the cut. In a later tweet, he reiterates that Sprint's inclusion is among the most consistent things he's been hearing from his sources.

An unlocked variant of the phone will also be available.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, myriad numbers have been suggested over the last few months. Initial estimate suggested the phone may be around $1,000, though more recent leaks suggest the phone, in the U.S. at least, will be sold in the $1,300 to $1,400 range. We'll know for sure come February 11th.