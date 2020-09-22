Up until last year, folding phones seemed like a futuristic dream. However, innovative devices from Samsung and other brands helped realize that dream sooner than many imagined. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was one of the first folding phones to hit the market, though its price was prohibitive for many people.
Now it has been refreshed with a 5G variant, the original model is seeing some steep discounts like this one-day sale at B&H offering $500 off. That discount drops it to $880 for the day which puts it in regular flagship range. It's available unlocked in black or purple.
One-day sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip takes a modern smartphone shape, and lets you fold it in half. It features a folding glass display, a solid camera, flagship specs, and decent battery life. This one-day sale takes $500 off its regular price.
$880.00
$1380.00 $500 off
The Z Flip adopts a clamshell foldable design. That means instead of being a smartphone that opens up into a mini tablet, the Z Flip looks like a traditional 6.7-inch phone that can fold in half to become extremely portable.
There are two displays in the Z Flip. The internal one is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that uses revolutionary "Ultra Thin Glass" and feels much nicer than the plastic screen used in the Galaxy Fold that came before it according to our Z Flip review.
When the Z Flip is folded up, there's a 1.06-inch secondary screen on the outer shell that packs a lot of functionality into a small form factor. You can use the secondary screen for checking the current date/time, the Z Flip's battery status, answering phone calls, actioning notifications, and even as a viewfinder for taking selfies.
Internally, the Z Flip is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and features 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are two 12MP cameras present on the "rear" of the Galaxy Z Flip, which also double up as dual selfie cameras when the Z Flip is shut, plus a 10MP selfie camera cut out from the internal display. The phone also supports Quick Charge 2.0, Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.
You'll get free expedited shipping on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at B&H. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.
