Up until last year, folding phones seemed like a futuristic dream. However, innovative devices from Samsung and other brands helped realize that dream sooner than many imagined. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was one of the first folding phones to hit the market, though its price was prohibitive for many people.

Now it has been refreshed with a 5G variant, the original model is seeing some steep discounts. It's available unlocked in black or purple.

The Z Flip adopts a clamshell foldable design. That means instead of being a smartphone that opens up into a mini tablet, the Z Flip looks like a traditional 6.7-inch phone that can fold in half to become extremely portable.

There are two displays in the Z Flip. The internal one is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that uses revolutionary "Ultra Thin Glass" and feels much nicer than the plastic screen used in the Galaxy Fold that came before it according to our Z Flip review.

When the Z Flip is folded up, there's a 1.06-inch secondary screen on the outer shell that packs a lot of functionality into a small form factor. You can use the secondary screen for checking the current date/time, the Z Flip's battery status, answering phone calls, actioning notifications, and even as a viewfinder for taking selfies.

Internally, the Z Flip is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and features 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are two 12MP cameras present on the "rear" of the Galaxy Z Flip, which also double up as dual selfie cameras when the Z Flip is shut, plus a 10MP selfie camera cut out from the internal display. The phone also supports Quick Charge 2.0, Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

