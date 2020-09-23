The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is getting ECG support today, Samsung announced. The company had already said it planned on adding the feature later to its health-focused smartwatch at launch, and today's the day.

You'll be able to take readings through the new ECG Monitor app — accessible through the Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy phones only. You'll measure ECG readings right from your Galaxy Watch and have the Monitor app class them as either sinus rhythm or AFib. Samsung will also let you tack on additional notes top the readings via the Monitor app. If you're feeling dizzy and you get an AFib reading, for example, you may want to make a note of that for a doctor's appointment or similar.

Samsung is also rolling out the update to last year's Galaxy Watch Active 2, addressing a user pain point.

Reviewing the Galaxy Watch 3 in August, Android Central's Hayato Huseman concluded:

Put simply, if you're willing to shell out the cash, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the best smartwatch you can pair to an Android phone. It's equal parts gorgeous and functional, and its collection of health-focused features put it in direct competition with the likes of brands like Garmin and Apple. The rotating bezel is undoubtedly the best (and most fun) way to interact with a smartwatch without obfuscating the screen, and Samsung's Tizen OS is fluid, responsive, and well-tailored for the circular display.

The addition of ECG support today now makes it more appealing for the health-conscious.