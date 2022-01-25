Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets were briefly listed by Amazon Italy last week, revealing nearly all the key specs and features. Official-looking renders showing off the Galaxy Tab S8 in three different colors have now surfaced, courtesy of legendary leaker Evan Blass.

The renders seem to confirm that the Galaxy Tab S8 will not bring any significant changes in the design department. It will have a similar black stripe on the back to hold the S Pen, along with a dual-camera setup. We can also see that the follow-up to one of Samsung's best Android tablets will have a single USB-C port at the bottom.

Although Samsung hasn't explicitly confirmed it yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy S22 series at the company's upcoming Unpacked event. As per a promotional image posted by Blass on Monday, Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year will take place on February 9. Pre-orders reservations for both the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series devices are now open.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. All three models will also have a 13MP main camera and ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.