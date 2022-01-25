What you need to know
- Official-looking renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 have leaked online.
- The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will have a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S7, with a black stripe on the back to hold the S Pen.
- Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 at its Unpacked event next month.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets were briefly listed by Amazon Italy last week, revealing nearly all the key specs and features. Official-looking renders showing off the Galaxy Tab S8 in three different colors have now surfaced, courtesy of legendary leaker Evan Blass.
The renders seem to confirm that the Galaxy Tab S8 will not bring any significant changes in the design department. It will have a similar black stripe on the back to hold the S Pen, along with a dual-camera setup. We can also see that the follow-up to one of Samsung's best Android tablets will have a single USB-C port at the bottom.
Although Samsung hasn't explicitly confirmed it yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy S22 series at the company's upcoming Unpacked event. As per a promotional image posted by Blass on Monday, Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year will take place on February 9. Pre-orders reservations for both the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series devices are now open.
The Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. All three models will also have a 13MP main camera and ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 launch date may have just leaked in new promo image
Samsung has already revealed that the next Galaxy Unpacked will happen in February. A new leak appears to give us more details about the Galaxy S22 launch.
The original Microsoft Surface Duo finally receives the Android 11 update
After a long wait, the original Microsoft Surface Duo is being updated to Android 11 with plenty of new features and UI optimizations.
The upcoming Galaxy S22 series has our readers cautiously optimistic
Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8, so we asked our readers if they were signing up.
The S Pen is the perfect complement to these Samsung Galaxy Tab models
It's a natural feeling to want to use a pen on a large sheet of paper, but we have tablets instead of paper these days. So, to best make use of these large slabs of glass, pick up one of these Samsung Galaxy Tab models and put S Pen to digital paper.