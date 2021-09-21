Samsung has started pushing new updates to the Galaxy Tab S7 series, including a handful of multitasking features first seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The new features are rolling out to Samsung's best Android tablets as part of a new One UI 3.1-based update, as per SamMobile. While the firmware update is a minor upgrade from One UI 3.0, it brings with it a couple of handy features from One UI 3.1.1 that should improve your productivity experience with the tablets.

One feature being ported from Samsung's foldable lineup is the persistent taskbar. It's a useful capability that allows you to pin your favorite apps to the side of the screen so you can quickly switch between them without having to go to the home screen or open the app drawer.