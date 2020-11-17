There are only a few days left before Thanksgiving week is here, which means we're about to be inundated with Black Friday deals. Then again, if you've been keeping up with the latest sales, there's really no need to wait until the end of November to start shopping. Retailers are offering early Black Friday deals much earlier this year to help thin out the crowds that will be coming to the stores later this month, which means now is the time to shop.

Right now, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet on sale for only $149.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page there. That saves you $80 off its regular price of $80 and marks the lowest we've ever seen this model reach. At this price, it likely won't last for long either. Only the Gray model is on sale for this low price today.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is equipped with a 10.4-inch display that's perfect for playing games, watching Netflix or YouTube, surfing the web, browsing social media sites, and more. It runs the Android Q operating system and features 3GB RAM along with 32GB storage. There's also a microSD card slot so you can upgrade its storage capacity up to 1TB.

Inside are four integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, as well as an Exynos 9611 processor. You won't receive an S-Pen with this tablet, though it is compatible with this model if you'd like to purchase the S-Pen separately.

If the Galaxy Tab A7 doesn't seem like the right fit for you, other Android tablets are already on sale for Black Friday as well. While the Galaxy Tab A7 is one of the most affordable models on sale right now, you can find better options available right now if you have a bigger budget to work with.