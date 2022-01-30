What you need to know
- Real-world cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have leaked.
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Smart Clear View Cover, while its smaller siblings will be outfitted with leather cases.
- The upcoming phones are expected to be unveiled on February 9.
As the Samsung Galaxy S22 series announcement date inches closer, we continue to see an abundance of leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices. Following a massive leak a few days ago that revealed all of the key specs of Samsung's next-generation Android phones, the devices' real-world cases have now surfaced.
The official-looking cases, courtesy of SamMobile, give us a glimpse of the various designs for the upcoming phones' protective accessories. The leak shows the leather covers for both the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, wrapped around what look like dummy handsets in real life.
The Ultra model, on the other hand, appears to be getting a Smart Clear View Cover with a square cutout for the phone's always-on display. This allows access to notifications, time, and other information while the phone is closed, as well as display protection.
The cases also confirm previous leaks about the design of the phones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra's case, in particular, bears a striking resemblance to the design of the Galaxy Note, as we've seen in previous leaks. On the other hand, the base and the Plus models take after their predecessors, at least in terms of the camera array at the back.
While the leaked cases appear to be fairly basic, they give you plenty of time to decide on a design, making the checkout process much easier when the phones become available for purchase.
The Galaxy S22 series is expected to arrive on February 9, as per Samsung's recent teaser. But this early, you can already reserve a spot to pre-order your favorite model ahead of launch and get a $50 store credit towards other Samsung products.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2022 — and their upcoming release dates
Many high-profile games were delayed throughout the last couple of years due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2021. So we've compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022 and beyond. Here's what you can expect!
The tech war continues to brew in China, and is only ramping up in 2022
Both the U.S. and China are playing the long game, so things will definitely worsen before they get better. What got us here?
If you picked up the Jabra Elite 7 earbuds, you're gonna want this update
Jabra releases a new update for its Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active, enabling multipoint Bluetooth support and Google Assistant.
These are the best cases you can get for your Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra is a big slab of awesome, but it's also a large, heavy phone that can get slippery, so take precautions. Cover that big slab of beautiful power with some of the best cases around, and keep your S21 Ultra safe for years to come.