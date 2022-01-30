Samsung Galaxy S22 CasesSource: SamMobile

What you need to know

  • Real-world cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have leaked.
  • The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Smart Clear View Cover, while its smaller siblings will be outfitted with leather cases.
  • The upcoming phones are expected to be unveiled on February 9.

As the Samsung Galaxy S22 series announcement date inches closer, we continue to see an abundance of leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices. Following a massive leak a few days ago that revealed all of the key specs of Samsung's next-generation Android phones, the devices' real-world cases have now surfaced.

The official-looking cases, courtesy of SamMobile, give us a glimpse of the various designs for the upcoming phones' protective accessories. The leak shows the leather covers for both the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, wrapped around what look like dummy handsets in real life.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear View Cover Back Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear View Cover Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Case

Source: SamMobile

The Ultra model, on the other hand, appears to be getting a Smart Clear View Cover with a square cutout for the phone's always-on display. This allows access to notifications, time, and other information while the phone is closed, as well as display protection.

The cases also confirm previous leaks about the design of the phones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra's case, in particular, bears a striking resemblance to the design of the Galaxy Note, as we've seen in previous leaks. On the other hand, the base and the Plus models take after their predecessors, at least in terms of the camera array at the back.

While the leaked cases appear to be fairly basic, they give you plenty of time to decide on a design, making the checkout process much easier when the phones become available for purchase.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to arrive on February 9, as per Samsung's recent teaser. But this early, you can already reserve a spot to pre-order your favorite model ahead of launch and get a $50 store credit towards other Samsung products.

