Samsung may soon bring some features from its latest Galaxy S22 phones to last year's Galaxy S21 series. A tipster has told the folks at Piunikaweb that Samsung is preparing to push the One UI 4.1 update to its 2021 flagships as soon as next week.

The information, which allegedly comes from a Verizon support representative, suggests the rollout is slated to begin between the end of this month and the beginning of March.

However, it looks like the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only phone to get the update by the first week of March. There's currently no word on when the One UI 4.1 update will reach the Galaxy S21 and S21+ models.

Samsung's One UI 4.1 isn't a massive upgrade over the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 that rolled out to the company's best Android phones last year.

The biggest change is the ability to use Pro mode in the camera app on all lenses. What's more, users can also use Night mode and the ultra-wide lens in third-party apps. Another notable addition is the option to choose exactly how much virtual RAM you want.