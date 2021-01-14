After months of leaks, the Galaxy S21 series is now official. Like last year, there are three models in the series — the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra — with the biggest upgrades reserved for the Ultra variant. What is interesting this time is that the regular S21 starts off at $800, $200 less than what the Galaxy S20 launched at last year. That's the case for the rest of the models as well: the S21+ debuts at $1,000, and the S21 Ultra is $1,200, which means we're looking at a few new additions to the best Samsung phones in 2021.

What's the caveat, you ask? The S21 and S21+ now feature an FHD+ AMOLED screen instead of the QHD+ resolution that was standard across the range last year. That said, the FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel should still be one of the best around, and it has 120Hz refresh rate — just like last year. The S21 Ultra is getting a QHD+ panel, and it offers dynamic refresh rate that scales from 11Hz all the way to 120Hz.

There's a lot to like here, but Samsung is ditching the MicroSD slot this year.

There's a lot to be excited about on the hardware side of things: all three Galaxy S21 models are powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888, with Qualcomm's 2021 flagship chipset delivering massive performance gains and better 5G connectivity. The global versions of the Galaxy S21 feature the Exynos 2100, and Samsung overhauled the design of its chipset to ensure it is on par with Qualcomm.

All three Galaxy S21 models also have IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, DeX, 5G connectivity over both Sub-6 and mmWave bands, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, and an updated fingerprint sensor that should be faster than what we've seen on the S20 series.

Oh, and Samsung is adding S Pen compatibility to the S21 Ultra, so if you are a fan of Samsung's stylus, you can now use it with the phone. The phone also has a 108MP main camera, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a 40MP camera at the front. The S21+ and S21 Ultra also have UWB connectivity, making things that much more interesting.