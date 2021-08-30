Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to launch in early September

Samsung was originally rumored to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this month, although that didn't materialize possibly due to the current chip shortage. A new leak now claims the device will finally see the light of day in early September.

Tipster Mauri QHD shared the latest rumor on Twitter, citing a source from Samsung itself. As per the tip, Samsung will take the wraps off the cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 on September 8. That said, this by no means represents an official confirmation.

S21 FE

Sept 8



this source is right often, but i can never share those leaks (too risky)this is one of those rare ones that i actually can.

he got it from a Sammy representative like usual,but says that personally he would wait to see🧂

im not 1st but since it comes from Sammy.. — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 27, 2021

If the tipped launch date turns out to be accurate, on the other hand, the device is likely to be available to purchase by the end of next month, as per SamMobile. It's worth noting that the rumored date is only two weeks earlier than the launch date for the Galaxy S20 FE last year.

As for the specs, a listing on the Google Play console recently revealed the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM for the top-end version of the phone. It could also have up to 256GB of built-in storage, as per a TENAA listing.

The rest of its specs are believed to be the same as the Galaxy S21, which is one of the best Android phones, including a flat 120Hz AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It could also come with a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 32MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Its selfie snapper might be a 12MP camera.

The phone also recently received Bluetooth certification, indicating it's inching closer to launch.