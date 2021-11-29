Samsung's Galaxy S21 series covers the gamut of what most people will want from an Android flagship. The standard S21 packs flagship internals into a pocketable and pretty affordable package. The S21 Plus upsizes the screen and offers premium glass construction. And the S21 offers a ridiculously great camera system that's total overkill.

And if you're shopping for some great Cyber Monday Android phone deals, you can pick up all three of the Galaxy S21 phones for the cheapest prices we've yet seen. In particular, if you've got an older device to trade in, then some of the carriers will give you a ridiculous trade-in offer against a Cyber Monday S21 purchase.